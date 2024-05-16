Timberwolves vs. Nuggets player props: Three picks for Game 6

The stage has been set as the NBA Western Conference Semi-finals return this evening with Minnesota and Denver set to square off in a massive Game 6.

In what has been a riveting series thus far, Denver leads 3-2 with a chance to clinch a Conference Finals birth tonight, Minnesota will be looking to extend their season and force a Game 7. Before the series resumes, let's make some picks for the best player prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 6.

ESPN BET $1,000! BET RESET! SIGN UP NOW STAR Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. Qualifying states only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Best Bets for Timberwolves-Nuggets: Prop Bet Picks for Game 6

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is nearing an end, and one of the most exciting series to this point has been the Minnesota Timberwolves going head-to-head with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The Wolves shocked the basketball world by winning both of the opening games in Denver, taking a 2-0 series lead back to Minnesota.

However, the defending champs showed their true colors, picking themselves up off the canvas to win Games 3 and 4, evening the series at 2 games apiece.

For Game 5, the series shifted back to Denver, and Nikola Jokić simply took over. Powering the Nuggets to a crucial 112-97 victory, Jokić put up 40 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds to give the Nuggets a 3-2 series lead. Now the series heads back to the Target Center in Minnesota for Game 6, where the Nuggets will have a chance to advance to the next round. For the Timberwolves, it's all hands on deck as they are looking to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 back in Denver.

Before the action gets underway this evening let's break down three of the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Nikola Jokić over 29.5 points (-115)

Now a three-time league MVP, Nikola Jokić has put his fingerprints all over this series, and has been the driving force behind the Nuggets three consecutive wins. In those three contests, Jokić has put up point totals of 24, 35, and 40, and I think he's in for another big game this evening. The Nuggets are playing through him as an isolation scorer, and the Timberwolves have been reluctant to send double-teams due to the immaculate passing ability of Jokić.

BetMGM $1,500 BET OFFER! PAID BACK IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, NC, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

In recent history Jokić has been terrific in this spot, as over the last two Playoffs, Jokić is averaging over 31 points per game in potential close-out situations. He and the Nuggets really seem to have found something against the Timberwolves defense over these last three games, and I'm expecting another high-scoring output from the MVP. Take the over on Jokić tonight at 29.5 points.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 made three-pointers (-125)

If the Timberwolves are to win this evening and force a Game 7 back in Denver, they will likely need a big-time game from their superstar Anthony Edwards. Ant-Man has been terrific in these Playoffs, averaging 30.6 points per game on 54.1% field goals and 42.2% from three-point range, and I'm betting on some hot shooting from him tonight.

His three-point field goals made prop is set at 2.5, and I believe Ant will go over this number. Edwards shot just 1-5 from downtown in Game 5, but had made at least two from long-range in his previous two games, and in four of the previous five. Now back in the comfort of their own gym, I'm expecting a better shooting display from Edwards and the Timberwolves this evening, so I'll take the over here.

Karl Anthony-Towns over 2.5 assists (-160)

Another important player for the Timberwolves tonight, Karl Anthony-Towns will need to be at his best if Minnesota is to force a Game 7. Overall it has been a nice series for KAT, displaying his full offensive repertoire. For tonight's props, I'm taking a look at KAT's assist total. The number is set at 2.5, and I believe he'll go over this total.

In his last three games, KAT has dished out 4, 3, and 3 assists, and has gone over the 2.5 mark in five of his previous six games. I'll roll with Karl Anthony-Towns to record at least 3 assists once again tonight so I'm playing the over here.