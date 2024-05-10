Timberwolves vs. Nuggets best prop bets: Three picks for Game 3

Game 3 of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series gets underway this evening as the NBA Western Conference Semi-finals resume from Minnesota.

Shocking the basketball world, the Timberwolves took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the defending champs by winning both games in Denver, this despite entering the contest as an underdog in each matchup.

Before Game 3 tips off from the Target Center, let's look into some of the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Best Bets for Wolves-Nuggets: Prop Bet Picks for Game 3

In what many are tabbing as a potential changing of the guard, the Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to become the new kings of the Western Conference.

They are halfway there as the Wolves now hold a 2-0 series lead, but what's even more impressive is that they've taken that lead on the road against the defending champions.

As the series now shifts to Minnesota, the Wolves have a chance to do the unthinkable and sweep the Nuggets out of the playoffs in front of an electric crowd at the Target Center.

First, they must win Game 3. That will be a daunting task as Denver is now backed into a corner and will likely play tonight's matchup with a high sense of urgency.

Before the NBA Western Conference Playoffs action resumes this evening, let's go over some of the best prop bets for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with three prop picks for Game 3.

Note: All odds and prop bets on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-120)

Perhaps the most electrifying performer in this season's NBA Playoffs, Anthony Edwards has been simply spectacular as the Wolves emerging superstar looks to make the first marquee post-season run of his career.

Edwards was terrific in the first two games of this series, scoring 43 and 27 points to help the Wolves storm out to a 2-9 series lead. "Ant-Man" is averaging a whopping 32.3 points per game on 54.7% field goals and 41.9% from three in these Playoffs, and now has the chance to put his team up 3-0 against the defending champion Nuggets.

Edwards' points prop over/under for Game 3 is set at 27.5 points, a number he has gone over in three of his last four games, and four of his last six. Now returning to home court in Minnesota, I'm backing Edwards to go over the 27.5 as he and the Wolves look to continue the hot streak in these Playoffs.

Nikola Jokic over 1.5 three's (+124)

The now three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets squad find themselves backs against the wall in Minnesota for tonight's matchup. After dropping the first two games of this series at home, the Nuggets have fallen behind 0-2 in this Western Conference Semi-finals series, and have quite the hole to climb out of if they want to defend their NBA title.

A big game from Jokic would go a long way for the reeling Nuggets, and I think he has a chance to fire away from downtown tonight.

In Game 1, Jokic attempted nine three-point field goals (making 2) as the Timberwolves center (and recently awarded Defensive Player of the Year) Rudy Gobert is one of the best paint defenders in the NBA.

Gobert missed Game 2 of this series to attend the birth of his son, and in that game, Jokic was much more paint-centric attempting just one three-point field goal in the contest.

With Gobert now back in the lineup for Game 3, I'm expecting to see Jokic take the outside shot more often, and I like him to nail at least two in this game at +124 odds.

Mike Conley over 5.5 assists (-142)

A steadying presence for the Timberwolves all season long, Mike Conley is the veteran point guard who stirs Minnesota's drink.

Conley has been very effective in setting up his teammates averaging 5.9 assists per game throughout the regular season, and in these Playoffs that number has grown to 6.8 per game.

Conley's assist total over/under for tonight has been set at 5.5, a number he has gone over in his last four games with assist totals of 7, 7, 10, and 6.

With the Wolves returning to their home arena in Minnesota tonight, I'm expecting the offensive flow to continue, and I like Conley to once again go over the 5.5 mark on assists to cover his player prop number.