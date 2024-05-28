Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting pick: Odds, predictions for Game 4

The Western Conference Finals could be decided this evening as the Dallas Mavericks lead the series 3-0 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first two of this series were extremely close with Dallas winning by just three points in Game 1 and one point in Game 2. With the series shifting to Dallas for Game 3, the Mavericks took firm control of this series with a 116-107 victory to move just one win away from the NBA Finals.

Game 4 tips off tonight at 8:30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and before the action gets underway let's cover the best bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 4, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks pick: Best bet for Game 4

Entering the series as the betting favorites with home-court advantage, the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be in the driver's seat to continue their Playoff run to the NBA Finals.

However, the Mavericks rolled into Minnesota and won both of the opening games of this series in crunchtime to take a 2-0 lead heading back to Dallas.

In Game 3, the Timberwolves tried to answer the call and steal back a win on the Mavericks' home court, but were thwarted 116-107 and now find themselves trailing this Western Conference Finals series 0-3. With their season officially on the line in Game 4, the T-Wolves will need to win to force a Game 5 back in Minnesota.

The action resumes tonight from Dallas with Game 4 tipping off at 8:30 pm ET, and before everything gets underway, we preview Timberwolves vs. Mavericks with the best bets for Game 4.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks ATS pick for Game 4

Though they entered the WCF as betting underdogs, the Mavericks top guns have showcased their Playoff experience in this series, particularly in the final minutes of Games 1 and 2 when Dallas pulled out two closely-contested wins. But even with the 3-0 series lead and Game 4 being played in their home gym in Dallas, the Mavericks enter tonight's matchup as just a (-2) point favorite on the spread.

Adding context to what Dallas has done thus far in this series, this is the first time all season that the Minnesota Timberwolves have lost three games in a row.

Beating any team four times in a row is an incredibly difficult feat, and it's made even more difficult in this situation as the T-Wolves have not lost four in a row since last season.

That's why I'm picking the Timberwolves to cover the (+2) spread tonight in Game 4 as they try to extend this series to a Game 5 back in Minnesota.



