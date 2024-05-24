Timberwolves vs. Mavericks best prop bets: Three prop picks for WCF Game 2

The Western Conference Finals resume this evening from the Target Center in Minnesota, as the Timberwolves and Mavericks get set to play Game 2. Dallas stole Game 1 and with it, home-court advantage in this best-of-seven series, and the T-Wolves will now need to respond to even the score in front of their home crowd.

Before the action re-commences, hoops fans can get in on the excitement with the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals Game 2.

Best prop bets for Timberwolves-Mavericks: Prop bet picks for Game 2

Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals was a back-and-forth affair, eventually resulting in an ultra-close 108-105 Mavericks win. Dallas got 63 points between its star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving who led the way for the Mavericks to grab an early series lead.

Back on their home court for tonight's matchup, Minnesota will be desperately trying to avoid falling into an early 0-2 series hole. After struggling from the field in Game 1, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be looking to have a bounce-back performance this evening and tie this series up at 1 game apiece.

Ahead of the opening tip for Game 2, let's go over some of the best bets for tonight's matchup and make three picks for the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 2.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 three-pointers (-162)

Although he has been truly elite throughout this Timberwolves Playoff run, Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals was not Anthony Edwards' finest performance. Edwards scored just 19 points on 6/16 shooting as the Wolves fell behind 0-1 in this best-of-seven series.

While Edwards struggled offensively, the lone bright spot for him on that end of the floor was his impressive 5/12 three-point shooting, coming out to better than 41.6% from beyond the arc. Ant-Man will be looking for a much improved offensive performance in Game 2 and I'm taking the over on his 2.5 three-point field goals prop as I think he'll continue to shoot the ball well from outside.

Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points (-120)

Pouring in 30 points in the Game 1 win, Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving was simply spectacular in helping Dallas get out to the early 1-0 series lead. Irving was particularly effective in the early onset of Game 1 as he came out of the gates hot with 24 points in the first half.

Kyrie's 30 points came on an efficient 12/23 shooting, and are perhaps made even more impressive when you consider he reached 30 points without making a three-point shot. Coming off his highest point total since Round 1 of these Playoffs, I'm rolling with Irving to stay aggressive from a scoring standpoint. His points total prop for Game 2 is set at 22.5 and I'm taking the over here.

Naz Reid over 14.5 points + rebounds (-125)

An ultra-important piece coming off the Timberwolves bench, Naz Reid has been very steady in these Playoffs, averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game. Reid has been particularly effective of late, scoring in double-figures in three straight games.

For Game 2, Naz Reid's points + rebounds combo prop is set at 14.5, a number that I believe he will surpass. Reid has gone over this number in three of his last four games, and four of his last five. Coming off a 15 points - 5 rebound performance in Game 1, I'll take Naz Reid to keep it going with the over in Game 2.