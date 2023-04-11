Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Western Conference play-in game

9 p.m. Tuesday • Crypto.com Arena • TNT, BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: If they win, they will be the No. 7 seed for the playoffs and play No. 2 Memphis. If they lose, they will play Friday at Target Center against the loser of the Wednesday's New Orleans-Oklahoma City game. ... C Rudy Gobert is serving a one-game suspension for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday. ... F Jaden McDaniels (hand) and F Naz Reid (wrist) are out, but F Jaylen Nowell (knee) could return. ... The Wolves were 23rd in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating during their 42-40 regular season. ... G Anthony Edwards averages 24.6 points and C Karl-Anthony Towns 20.8.

Lakers update: They were 43-39 and were 20th in the NBA in offensive rating and 13th on defense in finishing seventh in the West, a spot ahead of the Wolves. ... G Dennis Shröder (neck) is questionable. ... The NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James, averaged 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. ... C Anthony Davis averages 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds. ... G D'Angelo Russell, acquired from the Wolves at the trade deadline, averaged 17.4 points. Ex-Wolves Malik Beasley (11.1 points) and Jarred Vanderbilt (7.2) also pitched in.