MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D'Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night.

The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.

There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered thoughts to Nichols' family and friends in messages tweeted before the video was released.

Speaking pregame, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins wasn't sure if the team would watch the footage together or on their own.

"This was a senseless act that should never have happened," Jenkins said. "Being away from Memphis this past couple of days has been really hard to grasp what's going on in our city, talking to people, talking to leaders there, talking to our own team, talking to our families."

"But, obviously, we have a basketball game to play tonight, but there's so much more we're focused on, getting back home and being there to be a beacon of hope for our city as it grieves and mourns," he said.

Kyle Anderson had 23 points for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Nathan Knight added 10 points off the bench.

Ja Morant had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which finished its season-long road trip 0-5 during which it lost Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and John Konchar to injuries. Dillon Brooks scored 17 for the Grizzlies.

Minnesota established a double-digit lead in the first quarter and made it stand. Memphis' only lead was 7-6.

Edwards had eight points during a 12-4 run in the third to give the Timberwolves a game-high 17-point lead. Edwards has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games.

Grizzlies: Bane, who's second on the team with 21.6 points per game, was held out with right knee soreness. Adams (right knee PCL sprain) missed his third straight game. Konchar (concussion protocol) was out for the second straight game. … Ziaire Williams started for Bane and had seven points.

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. … Minnesota had 20 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Grizzlies. The Timberwolves scored 12 points on Memphis' 21 turnovers.

Grizzlies: Return home to host Indiana on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Play two in a row against Sacramento at home, beginning Saturday night.

