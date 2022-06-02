The Timberwolves new basketball boss presented a laid-back, unassuming, anti-braggadocious tone at his public introduction by suggesting he hopes to "play a small role" in the operation and that he's coming "here not to mess it up."

Nice guy, that Tim Connelly.

This is his regime now though, his ledger of decisions to be analyzed and critiqued. Connelly is at the controls, steering the Wolves into the future. There's nothing small about his role of president of basketball operations.

Two big-ticket reminders are waiting on his desk when he settles into his new office: Contract decisions on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

The answer to the first one is clear.

By virtue of being named third-team All-NBA, Towns is eligible for a supermax contract extension worth $211 million over four years that would start in 2024. The deal would pay him nearly $60 million in the final season.

That's a large number, but it's also the price of doing business. Compensating star players is expensive and comes with high risk.

Towns is a unique talent coming off his best season and has fostered a close connection with coach Chris Finch. He is a star athlete who professes his love for Minnesota and the organization.

Giving him the supermax is a no-brainer.

Yes, Towns' tantrums with officials can be annoying and detract from his greatness. The hope is that he comes to the realization that his antics are self-defeating because he's not swaying officials in his favor and his foul trouble is hurting his team. Nothing wrong with him showing emotion, unless and until it negatively impacts his performance, which happens too often.

Towns' value to the organization as a cornerstone provides clarity. Connelly made an astute observation when he mentioned the importance of creating stability around Towns after years of chaos and constant change.

The organization finally has positive momentum. The Wolves doubled their win total this season and made the playoffs. They found the right coach in Finch. The roster features promising young talent that can grow together. Ownership made a savvy, aggressive hire in Connelly to lead the front office.

There is a lot to like about the direction right now.

Choosing not to sign Towns to the supermax extension is not a realistic option. This is not a moment to start over again.

Russell's situation is more complicated, though the playoff series against Memphis provided some valuable insight.

His "hero ball" shot at the end of Game 5 showed a complete lack of situational awareness. Three days later in crunch time of the elimination game, Finch benched Russell in favor of backup Jordan McLaughlin because the $30 million point guard could not be trusted late in the fourth quarter.

That's a serious problem that cannot be minimized as the team weighs whether to trade Russell or re-sign him as he approaches the final season on his contract.

Russell had a good season that saw him play terrific ball at times. But his streaky nature and playoff disappearance make it hard to justify committing to him long-term at big money.

Connelly should explore a trade this offseason with the understanding that, as frustrating as Russell's playoff performance was, the Wolves would need to find a legitimate alternative at point guard. McLaughlin is a quality backup, not a full-time starter.

The concern is how Russell's price tag — let's guess in the low- to mid-$20 million range annually — would fit the puzzle, assuming Towns signs his supermax contract and Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels secure high-priced extensions in a few years. That should be the core to build around; Towns, Edwards and McDaniels.

Connelly has flexibility with timing and options if the trade market does not present anything suitable this offseason. At his peak, Russell can be highly effective but it's too often a roller coaster with him. And it's hard to get past that at the most important moment of the season, the coaching staff wanted someone else running the show, someone who doesn't make anywhere near $30 million.