Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points, and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 117-100 on Monday night.

Minnesota (10-3) is 6-0 at home — tying a franchise record to start a season — and has won nine of its past 10 games. That stretch included seven straight wins, the franchise's longest streak since 2004 — which was the last year the Wolves made it past the first round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle had 21 for New York, which shot 34.8% (32 of 92) to Minnesota's 51.3%.

The Knicks (8-6) came in allowing a league-low 104.9 points per game.

After a quiet first half, Edwards scored nine points during a 16-5 Wolves run to open the third quarter. Mike Conley's third 3-pointer of the night gave them a 76-61 lead with 7:53 remaining in the period.

They never trailed by less than 11 the rest of the way.

Rudy Gobert scored 16 points for the Wolves. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and didn't return. That opened up extended minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Naz Reid added 10 points as the Wolves' bench outscored New York's reserves 43-30.

Quentin Grimes started for the Knicks after missing their previous two games with a sprained left wrist.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Miami on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba