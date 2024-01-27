WOLVES GAMEDAY

at San Antonio Spurs, Frost Bank Center, 7:30 Saturday

TV; radio: BSN Extra; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Pregame reading: A look at how literature changed Nickeil Alexander-Walker's outlook on life and basketball.

Opening bell: The Spurs are 9-36, the worst record in the West, but coming off a 116-100 home victory over Portland on Friday night behind 31 points from Jeremy Sochan. The Timberwolves (32-13), who are 2-0 vs. San Antonio this season, have held the best record in the conference for more than two months, despite some uneven play of late. It ties for the best 45-game record in franchise history.

Watch him: Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year-old French rookie and top overall pick in last year's NBA draft, is averaging 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds along with a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game. He's battling Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren for NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He scored 29 points when the Spurs played host to the Wolves on Nov. 10 but was held to 12 points at Target Center on

Injuries: For the Spurs, G Tre Jones (ankle), the former Apple Valley standout who returned to the starting lineup Jan. 4 after beginning the year on the bench, is questionable; he sat out Wednesday's 140-114 loss to the Thunder. G Sidy Cissoko (ankle) is out. For the Wolves, G Mike Conley (illness) is questionable, although he played Thursday at Brooklyn after sitting out the previous two games.

Forecast: The Wolves beat Washington and Brooklyn in the first two games of a four-game road trip, which ends Monday in Oklahoma City. If they aren't looking ahead too much to the Thunder, they should be able to roll past the Spurs.

. . .

