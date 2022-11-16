Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand came away unimpressed after watching the Wild skate to a drowsy 2-1 loss at Nashville on Tuesday. Head coach Dean Evason said he liked the team's game and thought the Wild generated enough push to succeed, but from the outside looking in Minnesota just doesn't seem like a dangerous team right now.

6:00: Rand asked Wolves coach Chris Finch and guard D'Angelo Russell about lineup combinations and building chemistry. Their answers were pretty different, but both responses underscored things the Wolves are still searching for this season. Later, Rand was joined by Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine for an even deeper dive into the Wolves.

33:00: Something to watch for in tonight's Wolves game in Orlando.

