WASHINGTON – Wednesday gave the Timberwolves a chance for a redo following an embarrassing loss to the Hornets on Monday. They were again playing one of the worst teams in the league, this time the Wizards, and were without floor general and adult in the room, point guard Mike Conley, who was out because of an illness.

A night like Wednesday would again test their maturity, and they did just enough to not fail in a 118-107 victory over the Wizards.

The Wolves trailed 59-57 at halftime on 36% shooting before getting their act together in the second half. Karl-Anthony Towns led them through the third with 15 of his 27 points while Anthony Edwards had 38 points, 13 of those at the free-throw line. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Within the first minute, coach Chris Finch sensed his players might not have put Monday's game past them. After the Wizards opened the night with a pair of dunks for a 4-0 lead, he called a timeout.

The Wolves came out a more focused team after that, but their lack of shotmaking prevented them from building a big lead. They missed shots both easy and difficult, and were just 36% through the first half. Edwards was 4-for-11 in the early going while getting to the free throw line nine times.

The Wolves defense forced Washington (7-36) into 10 first-half turnovers but they still couldn't lead by more than a few points throughout the second quarter. The Wizards eventually tied the score 45-45 on a Deni Avdija three and would take a 59-57 lead into the half. The Wolves shot just 19-for-53 in the first half while the Wizards shot 20-for-39.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 118, Washington 107

The Wolves' best offense for the early part of the night was Edwards' ability to get to the foul line. He had 23 points halfway through the third quarter when he had to exit because of his fourth foul. But while he was out, the Wolves matched their largest lead of the night at 75-66 thanks to a 16-2 run.

They would extend that to 90-78 entering the fourth thanks to Towns, who went 6-for-10 in the third after going 3-for-10 in the first half. The Wolves won the third quarter 33-19.

The Wolves couldn't put the game away in the fourth quarter, however. They let Washington hang around and cut the lead to 109-102 with 3:15 to play. But Washington, and specifically Jordan Poole (2-for-11, seven points) couldn't hit enough shots to pose a serious threat. Edwards was able to get downhill for some points at the rim, and the Wolves moved on with a win.