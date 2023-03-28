IMPACT PLAYER: Jaden McDaniels, Wolves
A night after he scored just one point, McDaniels hit his first six shots on his way to 20 points while providing his typical defensive effort.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 The largest lead for either team in the third quarter
3-1 The Wolves' record against the Kings this season, including 2-0 in Sacramento.
6 Turnovers for the Wolves.
4 Consecutive victories for the Wolves after they fell to 35-37.
CHRIS HINE
