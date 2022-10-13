The Timberwolves have been easing Karl-Anthony Towns into action after he missed the first part of training camp because of a non-COVID illness.

They have been taking it easy with Rudy Gobert after he had an eventful summer in the EuroBasket tournament.

The two haven't played together in any of the four preseason games the Wolves have had. That is set to change Friday as the plan is for Gobert and Towns to share the floor together for the first time as the Wolves take on Brooklyn in their final preseason game at Target Center.

Before Friday, the only times they have taken the floor together is in practice.

"We've had a few practices together and, unfortunately, we haven't had as much time together, for one reason or another," coach Chris Finch said.

But Finch said the chemistry "looks pretty good right now" between the two of them. This isn't the first time Finch has tried to get two bigs together on the same page. Finch was an assistant in New Orleans on a team that had Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins playing together. That team reached the second round of the playoffs in 2018.

"I've always tried to approach it like if I can get the two bigs to be on the same page with each other and work the dynamics around that, that's seemingly been the recipe," Finch said. "We're kind of starting to figure that part out."

That includes practicing their spacing and reading off each other so that the floor doesn't get too crowded.

The Wolves open the regular season Wednesday against Oklahoma City. Home crowds will have a chance to see how the pairing works up close. The Wolves begin the season with nine of their first 12 games at home.

Reid stays consistent

Without Gobert and Towns in the lineup Wednesday against the Lakers, Naz Reid got the chance again to start and took advantage of the opportunity with 22 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes. This didn't exactly come against the Lakers reserves. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westrbook and Patrick Beverley all played significant minutes, and Reid more than held his own.

"Naz has gotten better and better every step along the way since I've arrived," Finch said. "... He's a worker. He had a great summer. ... [He's] making himself into a heck of a player."

Reid said his strong preseason has been a product of the consistent work he put in during the offseason. He is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in the preseason.

"It's a statement," Reid said. "I've put the work in this summer. Big, big time work. Day in and day out. Extra reps in the gym. Just going hard, and it's showing. It's paying off. It's just the beginning, but I've been working this summer and I'm just ready to show it and be able to do what I can do, and show what I can do with no barriers."

Finch said Reid came into camp with more strength than he's ever had, and that is showing up in his rebounding.

"When I'm rebounding, I feel like I'm stronger with the ball," Reid said. "I'm grabbing it with two hands. Being able to grab it out of people's hands at times. I feel like my hand strength has definitely gotten better. I've gotten bigger, wider — with it, still being able to keep my same speed and those things."