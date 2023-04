Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Shaedon Sharpe, Portland

The 19-year-old, selected seventh overall in last year's draft, scored 27 points with six rebounds and six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

21-13 Portland's edge on points off turnovers.

25-14 Portland's edge on fast-break points.

38-29 Portland's edge on bench points.