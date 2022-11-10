The Timberwolves have played plenty of mindless basketball to start this season, but just when it seems like their lowlights have hit their nadir, they come up with a moment like the one in the second quarter of Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Suns.

After falling behind by 14 after one quarter, the Wolves cut Phoenix's lead to eight with D'Angelo Russell set to check in, except Russell didn't know he was allowed to enter the game. Russell appeared to think he was entering for Jaylen Nowell, the free-throw shooter, but instead he was entering for Taurean Prince, who already made his way to the bench.

As the Suns came down the floor, Russell remained at the scorer's table, and Phoenix was able to hit an open three on the momentary power play. Phoenix's lead was back to 11, and soon enough, it had an 18-point lead at halftime. It led by as many as 27 before the Wolves made a run in the fourth to dress up the final score.

The Suns were down Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson, but they still embarrassed the Wolves on Minnesota's home floor.

Devin Booker had 32 points while Mikal Bridges had 31. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns each picked up three fouls in the first quarter, part of why the Wolves had to play catch up. Gobert had 25 points and Jaden McDaniels 24 for the Wolves.