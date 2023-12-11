WOLVES GAMEDAY

at New Orleans Pelicans, Smoothie King Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Pelicans by 2.

Pregame reading: Some important numbers behind the Wolves' 17-4 start to the season.

Opening bell: The Wolves have defeated the Pelicans twice already this season, but neither matchup featured F Zion Williamson or G C.J. McCollum. In their previous matchup, the Wolves defeated the Pelicans on Nov. 18 in New Orleans behind a game-winning shot from C Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points.

Watch him: With F Jaden McDaniels questionable, the Wolves will need G Nickeil Alexander-Walker to step up and guard G Brandon Ingram. Ingram has taken 49 shots in the two games against the Wolves, his two highest games for shooting attempts this season. Will Ingram attack the smaller Alexander-Walker? Or will he cede some of his shots to McCollum and Williamson?

Injuries: McDaniels, G Jordan McLaughlin and G Anthony Edwards, who left Friday's game in Memphis after his hip pointer flared up, are listed as questionable. McDaniels, who has been out since Nov. 20 because of a sprained ankle, should return to practice this week. … F Larry Nance Jr. (rib fracture) and F Matt Ryan (right elbow strain) are out for New Orleans.

Forecast: The Wolves are entering perhaps their most difficult stretch of the schedule. Their next 16 games are all against teams above. 500, with 11 of those games coming on the road. This Pelicans team the Wolves will face will be different than the one the Wolves defeated twice, and the Wolves are likely in for a tough matchup. If Edwards plays, he might not be 100%, but the Wolves will need him to be close to that if they want to make it through this stretch of schedule still atop the West.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.