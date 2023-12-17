The celebration at Target Center Saturday night, at least at first, was because Anthony Edwards first signature sneaker debuted in front of a sellout crowd. It took a while for the other shoe to drop.

But it did, big time.

After a rather slow first quarter and a half, the Timberwolves took over their game against Indiana, with Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way in a 127-109 victory.

Towns was hot from start to finish, with 14 of his 40 points coming in the first quarter. He finished 15-for-25 overall, had 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Edwards? After going 0-for-4 in the first quarter, he hit 14 of his final 19 shots on the way to 37 points. He made seven of 10 three-pointers, had four assists and three steals to commemorate his new shoe. He and Towns took turns dominating the game, combining for 77 points on 29-for-48 making nine of 13 threes.

Towns' 40 was a season high for the Wolves (19-5). The Wolves hit 18 of 30 threes, a season high in both threes made an three-point shooting percentage.

Down 54-50 late in the second quarter, the Wolves outscored the Pacers 25-11, turning that four-point deficit late in the second quarter into a double-figure lead early in the third while beating a Pacers team playing without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who was out with a sore knee.

Still, the Wolves (19-5) were an offensive juggernaut while improving to 11-1 at home. The team shot a season-high 55.8% overall.

After taking just a two-point lead into halftime the Wolves exploded, relatively speaking, in a 38-23 third quarter in which they made 14 of 25 shots overall, getting 13 points from Towns and nine from Edwards.

The first quarter was relatively offensively-challenged for the two teams, who combined for just 43 points and 18-for-44 shooting.

Except for Towns.

Towns had 14 points, three rebounds and a nice assist to Conley for a three. He kept the team in the game early, when shots weren't falling. The Wolves were down 6-12 early before finishing the quarter 17-8. Towns scored six points, Conley and Naz Reid four each in the run, which put the Wolves up 23-20 entering the second quarter.

Which, as it turned out, was the polar opposite. Both teams shot better than 70% in the quarter.

If the first 12 minutes belonged to Towns, the second was all Edwards.

He hit six of seven shots, all four of his three-pointers and scored 18 of the Wolves' 34 points, including a reverse layup at the end of the half that put the Wolves up 57-55.

Playing without Haliburton, the Pacers had five players in double figures, led by Kendall Brown and Aaron Nesmith, who had 17 each. Reid scored 17.

Jaden McDaniels left the game early in the third quarter after sustaining a lower-back injury.