The Timberwolves will open the NBA season with home games that have interesting story lines.

The Wolves start at Target Center against Oklahoma City on Oct. 19 and Utah on Oct. 21.

Oklahoma City's first round pick, and the second pick overall, was Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga. And during the offseason, Utah and the Wolves executed a major trade with All-NBA center Rudy Gobert coming to Minnesota.

The Wolves' first road game is Oct. 23 at Oklahoma City.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors are at Target Center on Nov. 27 and Feb 1. The regular season ends with a home game April 9 vs. New Orleans.

Ten of the Wolves' games will be either on ESPN or TNT. ESPN games are Nov. 4 vs. Milwaukee, Nov. 11 at Memphis, Dec. 14 at the Clippers, Jan. 18 at Denver, Jan. 26 at Golden State and March 29 at Phoenix. The TNT games are Nov. 1 at Phoenix, Feb. 7 at Denver, Nov. 28 at the Clippers, and March 7 vs. Philadelphia.

TIMBERWOLVES SCHEDULE

Oct. 19, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21, Utah, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24, San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30, at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Nov. 4, Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Nov. 5, Houston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7, New York, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 9, Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11, at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 13, at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Nov. 16, at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Nov. 19, at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21, Miami, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23, at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Nov. 25, at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Nov. 27, Golden State, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 28, at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nov. 30, Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7, Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, at Utah, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10, at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dec. 12, at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dec. 14, at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

Dec. 16, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18, Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23, at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 26, at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, Detroit, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2, Denver, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4, Portland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6, Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8, at Houston, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11, at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13, Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16, Utah, 3 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Denver, 9 p.m.

Jan. 19, Toronto, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21, Houston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23, at Houston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27, Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28, Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30, Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, Golden State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3, Orlando, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5, Denver, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7, at Denver, 9 p.m.

Feb. 8, at Utah, 8 p.m.

Feb. 10, at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26, at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28, at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

March 3, at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

March 4, at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

March 7, Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

March 10, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

March 13, at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

March 15, Boston, 7 p.m.

March 17, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

March 18, at Toronto, 6 p.m.

March 20, at New York, 6:30 p.m.

March 22, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

March 26, at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

March 27, at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

March 29, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

March 31, Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 2, Portland, 2:30 p.m.

April 4, at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

April 8, at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

April 9, New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.