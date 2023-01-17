Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Wednesday, at Ball Arena

TV: ESPN, BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: Rudy Gobert has exited the previous two games because of right groin soreness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. The Wolves (22-23) beat the Nuggets 124-111 in Minneapolis on Jan. 2. Gobert had eight points in 27 minutes. The Wolves have won six of their last eight but fell to Utah 126-125 on Monday. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points while Jaden McDaniels had 21. Edwards has scored 20 or more points in 15 of his last 16 games.

Nuggets update: Denver center Nikola Jokic is averaging nearly a triple-double — 24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists, which is second in the league. The Nuggets (30-13) have a 20-point dip in offensive efficiency when Jokic is off the floor. When he is on, they score 123.5 points per 100 possessions versus 103.5 when he's off the floor. ... Former Hopkins star Zeke Nnaji is averaging 4.7 points in 11.7 minutes per game.