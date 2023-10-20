MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Last season: 42-40, lost to Denver 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach: Chris Finch (4th season, 104-101).

What to expect: The Timberwolves are entering a crossroads type of season during which they ought to find out whether their bold move to pair big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together can help make them a true contender. The foundation is now firmly built around budding star guard Anthony Edwards, who signed a maximum contract extension in the summer, but after missing 52 games on the 2022-23 schedule with a calf injury this will be a telling season for Towns and his long-term fit. Backup center Naz Reid was re-signed to a three-year, $42 million contract that gives the Timberwolves the luxury of bringing him off the bench and having him ready to go if Towns were to be hurt or traded. The Timberwolves return almost their entire regular rotation, toting as much upside as any team in the NBA. After needing the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs for a second straight year, the sights are clearly set beyond that for a top-four seed in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves also have one of the lowest floors among the teams that made the postseason last spring, with just as much potential to implode if they can't shake the injuries and immaturity that have dogged them in recent years.

Departures: F Taurean Prince, G Jaylen Nowell, G Austin Rivers, C Nathan Knight.

Additions: G/F Shake Milton, G/F Troy Brown Jr., F Leonard Miller, G Jaylen Clark.

Player to watch: F Jaden McDaniels. The 2020 first-round pick, who came in the same draft as Edwards, had a breakout third season with an average of 12.1 points per game on 51.7% shooting. The 6-foot-9 McDaniels is Minnesota's best defender and part of a formidable tandem with the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Gobert and his rim-protecting prowess. McDaniels missed the playoff series against Denver with a broken hand that occurred when he punched a wall out of frustration in the final regular-season game, one of several self-induced setbacks for the team in 2022-23. The Timberwolves believe McDaniels has untapped offensive potential to pair with his defensive ability against some of the best wings in the league.

Season opener: Oct. 25 at Toronto.

Fanduel NBA title odds: 55-1.

