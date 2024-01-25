WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Brooklyn Nets, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN Extra; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The Wolves will play their fifth back-to-back of the season Thursday night against Brooklyn. They are 2-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season, but 0-2 on the road in those situations.

Watch him: F Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.7 points per game in his second season with the Nets. That's down from the 26.1 points he averaged last season in the 27 games he played for Brooklyn after he was traded to the Nets from Phoenix.

Injuries: G Mike Conley (illness) was ruled out of Wednesday's Wolves game against Washington. For the Nets, F Cameron Johnson (shoulder) is questionable; G Ben Simmons (back), C Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) and F Dariq Whitehead (shin) are out.

Forecast: It's always tough to forecast how a team will come out on the tail end of a back-to-back, but Thursday's game represents another winnable one for the Wolves against an underwhelming 17-26 Nets team in a soft portion of their schedule. They need to take advantage of a night like this. But if they don't, the Nets have enough talent on offense to give them problems if the Wolves don't come out playing solid defense.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.