The Timberwolves will be in a five-team group with Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Antonio and Golden State for the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Wolves will open West Group C play with two road games, playing at San Antonio on Nov. 10 and at Golden State on Nov. 14.

They'll have home games against Sacramento on Nov. 24 and Oklahoma City on Nov. 28.

The In-Season Tournament starts Nov. 3, with semifinals Dec. 7 and the championship Dec. 9, all in Las Vegas.

The six groups — three East and three West — were paired based on won-loss records from last season. Eight teams advance to the knockout round — the six group winners and two wild cards from among the second-place teams. Quarterfinals are Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

All 67 games played in the tournament count toward regular season standings, except the title game.

The rest of the regular season schedule will be announced Thursday.