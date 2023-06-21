Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves gave up a bounty of draft picks to acquire Rudy Gobert from Utah nearly one year ago and the impact is already being felt as the team has one selection in Thursday's NBA Draft — No. 53 in the second round, a pick which actually came from Charlotte on draft night last year.

What does the future look like for the Timberwolves in the NBA Draft? Here is a guide to their upcoming selections, all trade info via NBA.com and Real GM:

2023

First round: The Wolves traded the No. 16 overall pick to Utah in the Gobert deal.

Second round: No. 53 acquired from Charlotte, the Wolves traded the No. 45 overall pick to Memphis in a draft night deal last year.

2024

First round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick.

Second round: The Wolves will receive a pick from either Memphis or Washington. The Wolves traded their pick and it will go to either Portland or Oklahoma City.

2025

First round: The Wolves traded their pick to Utah in the Gobert deal.

Second round: The Wolves received Utah's pick in the D'Angelo Russell trade last season. The Wolves traded their pick to Houston in a draft night deal last year.

2026

First round: The Wolves gave Utah a pick-swap in 2026, meaning the Wolves will keep their pick if it is lower than Utah's selection or give it to Utah if it's better.

Second round: The Wolves will receive a pick from either Indiana, Miami or San Antonio. They will receive another pick from Utah from the Russell trade. The Wolves pick will go to either Detroit or New York.

2027

First round: The Wolves traded their pick to Utah in the Gobert deal.

Second round: The Wolves traded their pick to Houston in a draft night deal last year.

2028

First round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick.

Second round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick.

2029

First round: The Wolves traded their pick to Utah in the Gobert deal. This pick is Top 5 protected, meaning if the Wolves have a top draft pick they will keep it. If they keep it, they give Utah their second round pick.

Second round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick, unless the above scenario plays out.

2030

First round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick.

Second round: The Wolves hold the rights to their pick.