The Timberwolves didn't just sit on their hands and wait to draft with the 53rd pick on Thursday night.

After trying for a while to move into a slot earlier in the draft, the Wolves executed a trade for the 33rd pick from the Spurs and selected Leonard Miller from the G-League Ignite with that pick.

In the deal, the Wolves sent the Spurs two future second-round picks – a 2026 second-rounder they acquired from Utah in the D'Angelo Russell three-team trade and their own 2028 second-round pick.

Miller is a 19-year-old, 6-10 forward from Toronto whose ball-handling ability made him attractive to NBA scouts. He averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds last season for Ignite, which allows young NBA prospects to play against G-League competition instead of players attending college for one season. He shot 33% from three-point range and 55% from the field. Miller was teammates with guard Scoot Henderson, who went third overall to Portland.

The Wolves were still slated to pick 53rd, which was their position coming into the night, even after making their move to 33.

On Wednesday, team president Tim Connelly said no deal was close for the Wolves to move into earlier regions of the draft, but he did predict picks in the last first round and early second round might be up for grabs.

"The early second there is a lot of picks in play. It's just what's the price? I know this time of year, I know I suffer from it, you get draft fever and there's 70 really good players. Then you look at the draft in two years and see how many of those guys have already changed teams, some are out of the league, some aren't getting options picked up.

"Certainly we have a board and if we think a guy has dropped to an area we can move up to get him, we think he's undervalued, we'd be pretty aggressive."

The Wolves thought moving up to get Miller was worth the price of second-rounders three and five years from now. With the Wolves up against the luxury tax this season and potentially over it for the foreseeable future, they will need young talent on relatively cheap contracts to contribute. Landing a player early in the second round allows the Wolves to set more cost control for that prospect's contract than drafting him late in the first, where salaries are slotted.

As for the rest of the draft, the Spurs took French center Victor Webanyama with the first pick overall, and then the intrigue of the draft began. Charlotte, which was reportedly weighing its options until hours before the draft, took the player most draft analysts pegged them to select all along.

Portland drafted Henderson with the third pick, and the Trail Blazers kept their pick after much speculation that they might attempt to trade it for a more proven veteran to play alongside guard Damian Lillard, who will turn 33 next month.

In a unique moment in NBA draft history, the Nos. 4 and 5 picks were a set of twins, with Amen Thompson going to Houston fourth and his brother Ausar going to the Pistons minutes later. They were the first brothers selected in the top 10 of an NBA draft.

The draft was light on trade fireworks as no major moves happened early in the first round. A major trade happened earlier in the day when the Wizards traded newly acquired Chris Paul to the Warriors for guard Jordan Poole and a future first-round and second-round pick.

The Wolves didn't have a first-round pick for the second time in three seasons. Last season, they had two and selected Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. and Auburn center Walker Kessler, who went to Utah as a part of the Gobert trade and then finished third in this season's Rookie of the Year voting.

Connelly said Wednesday the Wolves were looking at ways to move up into the later part of the first round. They didn't move up into that territory, but they almost got there.