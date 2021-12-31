SALT LAKE CITY – During his senior year of college, Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight developed an algorithm that can help people pack for trips.

"We all know the hardest part of starting that packing journey is figuring out what you're going to wear," Knight said Friday. "That's pretty much what the packing algorithm does for you. It incorporates location, weather … it'll give me an outfit based on the weather and I can go from that."

Knight has been putting that algorithm to test on the current Wolves road trip, with a snowstorm hitting Utah overnight Thursday into Friday and the Wolves traveling to Los Angeles after that.

There are nights when Knight, a two-way player, may be inactive, and he might have to pack an extra outfit for the bench, but with the Wolves having players go in and out of COVID protocols over the past two weeks, they have needed Knight in uniform more than at any point this season.

The second-year player has taken advantage of his increased opportunity.

Knight started the Wolves' last two games before Friday and scored 20 points in Monday's victory over Boston.

"I just tried to remain professional, not deviate on who I am based off the opportunity in front of me," Knight said. "Remain professional, stay in the gym, stay with my coaches and just continue to get better."

Knight had played meaningful minutes the past four games with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid and Jarred Vanderbilt making their way through the COVID protocols.

His play has forced coach Chris Finch to think of a way to get Knight in the rotation when everyone is healthy again.

"He's taken full advantage of every opportunity he's got, even if it's garbage time minutes at some other points of the game," Finch said. "He's gone in there, played hard, played the right way and made things happen. It's our intention to try and find ways to keep using him in the lineup."

Added Knight: "My role stays the same whether I clock a DNP or play starter minutes. It's impact winning, whatever that means. Whether that's rebounding, setting screens to get other players open shots, running the floor hard, being the best defender I can be regardless of the minutes I get.""

The Wolves had Vanderbilt and Reid available again Friday, but Towns remained out. Finch wasn't sure when Towns or D'Angelo Russell might be able to rejoin the team or get back in the lineup. The Wolves have been giving some of their players time to recondition when they clear COVID protocols before reinserting them.

Until then, Knight will keep trying to make his mark, to keep "impacting winning." He said guard Patrick Beverley tried to convey that message to the team recently using an analogy Knight found helpful.

"Defense is kind of like your mom," Knight said Beverley told them. "Offense is like your girlfriend. One day she's there. One day she's not. Offense is going to be hit or miss, but defense is something you can control. It's all heart, mind, it's all controllable."

Lineup changes

With Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt back in the lineup, Finch sent Jaden McDaniels, who had been playing well in the starting lineup of late, back to the bench to start. McDaniels' regular role this season had been to come off the bench.

Edwards, Vanderbilt, Reid, Malik Beasley and Beverley were the starting five Friday.