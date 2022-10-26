Introduction: After a discouraging start to the season, the Wild seem to be back on track. They have five points in their last three games, the latest coming in a 3-1 win at Montreal on Tuesday. The Wild played the ideal road game in that contest and gained confidence that they can win a tight-checking game.

6:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Michael Rand for a look at the uneven 2-2 start for the Wolves. How much of the early struggles — chemistry, transition defense, defensive rebounding — is easily fixable and how much is concerning in the long-term? Plus Rand gets into Karl-Anthony Towns' comments about Anthony Edwards needing to take care of his body better.

28:00: Mystery solved with Hugh McCutcheon.

