IMPACT PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

The two-time league MVP scored 43 points with 20 rebounds and five assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

68-36 Milwaukee's rebounding edge.

26 The Bucks' second-chance points, thanks to 20 offensive rebounds.

48-42 Milwaukee's edge in bench scoring.