Wolves Gameday

7 p.m. Monday vs. Heat; BSN, 830-AM.

Wolves update: Minnesota has won three straight as it completed its recent four-game road trip 3-1. All three wins came against opponents from the Eastern Conference. Guard D'Angelo Russell is shooting 61% over those three games and is averaging eight assists. … Second-chance points have been an area for improvement for the Wolves all season, but they allowed just four to Philadelphia on Saturday. … Jaylen Nowell bounced back with 13 points against the 76ers. He had scored just 11 points combined in his previous three games.

Heat update: Jimmy Butler will be out for Monday's game as he deals with a knee injury. Guard Tyler Herro (ankle) sat out for Miami in Sunday's 113-87 loss at Cleveland, but center Bam Adebayo (hand) started vs. the Cavaliers. … The Heat have the 17th-rated offense and 13th-rated defense in terms of efficiency. Miami is also seventh in averaging 19.3 points off turnovers per game. The Heat will be playing on the tail end of a back-to-back after facing the Cavaliers on Sunday. They are 2-1 when playing on no days of rest.