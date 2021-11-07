7 p.m. Monday at FedEx Forum

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell, who missed the past two games because of a sprained right ankle, practiced Sunday and is listed as questionable. Coach Chris Finch had previously said Russell was "day to day" after injuring his ankle last week against Orlando. … The Wolves entered Sunday with the 27th-ranked offensive efficiency (100.5 points per 100 possessions) and the ninth-best defense (103.9). The Wolves are fourth in the league with 10.1 steals per game. … The Wolves shoot the most three-pointers in the league (44.4 per game) but have the 26th-best percentage (.321).

Grizzlies update: Ja Morant has taken a leap in scoring from his career averages to start the season, scoring 25.2 points per game over Memphis' first nine games. That's up from 19.1 a season ago. Morant is shooting 35% from three-point range, up from 30% a season ago. … Memphis will likely be without Dillon Brooks (hand), who has had some hot shooting nights in previous matchups with the Wolves. … Memphis ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. … Former Wolves guard Jarrett Culver has played in only two games for the Grizzlies this season.