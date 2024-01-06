WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines Arena, 6:30 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Former teammates recall the impact the now-retired Ricky Rubio had on their careers.

Opening bell: The Wolves and Mavericks meet for the third time in less than a month. The Wolves won the first two meetings, 119-101 in Dallas on Dec. 14, and 118-100 in Minnesota on Dec. 28.

Watch him: Kyrie Irving didn't play in either matchup between the teams this season but has returned from a heel injury. Irving is averaging 22.9 points per game on 40% shooting from three-point range. Dallas is 12-8 in the games Irving plays.

Injuries: The Wolves have no regular contributors injured. For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is questionable because of right ankle swelling. He missed Dallas' previous game Friday against Portland because of the injury. Rookie center Dereck Lively is doubtful because of a left ankle sprain. Dante Exum is out because of a right plantar fascia sprain, Markieff Morris is questionable because of an illness, Grant Williams is questionable because of a right ankle sprain and Richaun Holmes is questionable for personal reasons.

Forecast: Doncic's availability will swing both teams' chances in this game. Doncic missed the previous matchup in Minnesota, and it became an easy Wolves win on a night they didn't play their best. If he can't go, expect the Wolves to have another good chance at a road win, even with Irving back. The other injuries are not small for the Mavericks, and that could affect their depth if some of the players listed as questionable or doubtful can't go. The Wolves looked rejuvenated in Friday's win over Houston and could come away with another road win regardless of who plays for Dallas.

