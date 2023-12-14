WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN Extra; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Mavericks by 2.5

Pregame reading: The Wolves are in their most difficult stretch of the season — and that stretch just started.

Opening bell: Anthony Edwards' availability will play a large part in the Wolves' chances on Thursday. He missed Monday's loss to the Pelicans because of a lingering hip pointer that he aggravated Friday in Memphis. He is questionable for Thursday. The Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving as he recovers from a right heel contusion, so the Wolves defense can center the bulk of its attention around Luka Doncic, who has led the Mavericks to four consecutive wins, including a 127-125 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Watch him: Doncic is second in the league in scoring behind Philadelphia's Joel Embiid at 32 points per game, as well as being fourth in assists (8.9) and averaging 8.2 rebounds. Doncic is shooting a career-best 38% from three-point range.

Injuries: In addition to Edwards, Jaden McDaniels (ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (knee) are questionable for the Wolves after both played Monday. Aside from Irving, Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) and Josh Green (elbow sprain) are out. Guard Seth Curry is questionable because of left ankle soreness while Tim Hardaway Jr. is probable because of back spasms.

Forecast: Thursday's game feels like a tossup. If Edwards plays, the Wolves' offense should be able to score at a high rate against a defense that is 23rd in the league. Dallas' third-rated offense will take a hit with Irving out, and the Wolves have the perimeter defenders to keep Doncic in check, at least relative to his high standards. But the possibility exists that he torches them anyway and leads Dallas to another win.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.