WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Orlando Magic, Kia Center, 6 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Wolves by 4.5

Pregame reading: How the Wolves let one get away against Dallas on Sunday.

Opening bell: The Wolves face the Magic for the first time this season after splitting their matchups a season ago. The Wolves are 1-3 in their last four road games.

Watch him: Minnehaha Academy product Jalen Suggs is having his best season in the NBA. Suggs is averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game and is shooting 40% from three-point range. Suggs shot just 21% from deep in his rookie year and 32% last season.

Injuries: The Wolves have no regular contributors on their injury report. For the Magic, Franz Wagner (ankle) missed the last two games and is listed as out. Gary Harris (calf), Wendell Carter Jr. (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Joe Ingles (ankle) are out.

Forecast: The Wolves come in a healthier team, but that didn't help them Sunday against Dallas. The Magic, led by Paolo Banchero's 23.1 points per game, also have the fourth-best defense in the league and are coming off wins over Denver and Atlanta. The Wolves have been inconsistent of late as they navigate a tough schedule. If they show up like they did Friday against Houston, they should win. If they turn in another night like Sunday or some of their more recent performances, the Magic are good enough to make them pay for it.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.