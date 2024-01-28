The Timberwolves have a fourth-quarter problem.

Entering Saturday night's matchup in San Antonio, the Wolves had scored 75 points in the fourth quarter of their previous four games, the lowest of any team in any four-game stretch this season.

That's right, the same Wolves who have sat atop the Western Conference standings for much of the season have had worse fourth-quarter scoring over the last week than anyone this year.

That statistic includes a nine-point blown fourth-quarter lead against the Thunder last weekend, as well as Monday's 15-point collapse against the Hornets. Now, they can add another one to the list after falling to the Spurs 113-112 on Saturday night in a game that they led by as many as 15.

"They played much better down the stretch," Wolves coach Chris Finch said of the Spurs. "They made all the 50-50 plays. They made all the tough shots... I thought it was a game we had a chance to push out the lead at times during the game and we weren't able to do that, so that's probably what cost us more than anything."

It was the Wolves' second loss to one of the NBA's worst teams in the span of six days, following Monday's loss to Charlotte. This one knocked the Wolves a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference — the first time they haven't had at least a share of that spot since Nov. 18.

San Antonio's young stars, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, led the way in the Spurs' comeback. Wembanyama had 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals, while Vassell scored a team-high 25 points, making 11 of 17 shot attempts.

"He's an amazing young player, and he's going to be the future and the face of the league," Finch said of Wembanyama. "He had a great game tonight."

Anthony Edwards had a game-high 32 points and 12 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert each added 19 points for the Wolves.

''They wanted it more,'' Edwards told reporters in San Antonio. ''They got every loose ball. They got the loose ball that determined the game at the end. They just wanted it a lot more than we did.''

Finch told reporters before the game that the defense had seemed to fix itself, and that Monday's performance against Charlotte was an anomaly. Yet, there seemed to be no defense present to begin the outing in the Frost Bank Center. Both teams combined to make seven of their first nine attempts as the opposing squads jumped out to hot starts.

Particularly, the Wolves struggled to guard the Spurs' 7-4 rookie, Wembanyama. The young phenom scored 12 points in the first four minutes, capped off by a transition basket in which he started a fast break, then slipped behind the defense to finish a lob from Tre Jones.

The one thing that did cause the teams to slow down their exchange of buckets involved a winged creature, a coyote and a Batman suit. Following a Wembanyama three, the game was halted when a bat flew down from the rafters, disrupting play. The Spurs' Batman suit-clad mascot, The Coyote, dashed onto the court waving a net through the air, and after flailing his arms for a minute, trapped the bat to the floor so the game could resume.

Through five minutes, the Spurs held an 18-16 lead over the Wolves with Wembanyama in. After he subbed out, San Antonio was outscored 20-5. Edwards was a big reason for the run, and his mid-quarter put-back dunk where he climbed the ladder to add to his already extensive highlight reel encapsulated a massive run that gave Minnesota a 36-23 lead after one.

Wembanyama's return at the beginning of the second quarter saw the Spurs get right back into the game with an 11-4 run that cut the deficit to six. The Timberwolves were able to keep them at that distance for much of the second, though, and with under a minute remaining in the half, they led by seven. Edwards then called his own number on Minnesota's final two possessions, splashing a three before nailing a step-back jumper with a second left on the clock. The Timberwolves went into the half leading, 64-52, fueled by Edwards' 17 points.

Even with Minnesota's hot shooting from deep (9-of-15), the Spurs never let their adversaries out of range. Gobert and Vassell each scored eight in the third for their respective teams to lead the way, and an Edwards three from the right wing with under a minute left helped keep Minnesota at a double-digit lead entering the fourth.

Within a minute of the final quarter beginning, San Antonio cut the deficit to just five following baskets by Tre Jones and Doug McDermott. A Keldon Johnson fast break dunk made the score 90-87, and following a layup by Naz Reid, Johnson drilled a second-chance three to make it a two-point game. The 10-2 run forced Finch to call a timeout where he subbed in both Towns and Edwards.

Another McDermott three, San Antonio's third of the quarter, gave the Spurs their first lead since mid-way through the first, but Reid quickly responded with a trey of his own to regain the advantage. Jeremy Sochan injected the Spurs with a shot of momentum with six straight points, and a three from Nickeil-Alexander Walker late in the clock tied the game at 100 apiece.

The Wolves and Spurs alternated shots, going punch for punch, and a layup from Vassell that took a two-point lead meant San Antonio had made its last 10 shots. Following an Edwards miss, Wembanyama hit what appeared to be the dagger, a three from the left wing with two minutes remaining that seemingly sealed another late Timberwolves collapse.

Edwards, however, nailed a three to make it a two-point game, and after a pair of missed Wembanyama free throws, the Wolves' leading scorer tied the game at 112 with a reverse layup. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing possession and hit a free throw, giving the Wolves seven seconds and a chance to win the game. The opportunity went to waste, as Towns couldn't get a shot off and the Timberwolves suffered their third gut-wrenching loss in the last eight days.

