ATLANTA – The Timberwolves professed that this season they would be a more mature team, and part of being a mature team is putting teams away when you have the chance. That's the situation the Wolves found themselves in after they were up 19 points at halftime Monday night in Atlanta.

But within a quarter, all of that lead was gone, and within a few minutes of the fourth, they were down double digits. They never responded in a 127-113 loss.

Dejounte Murray could not miss in the third quarter against a Wolves defense that was the second-highest rated unit coming into the night. After a first half of brilliant offense (67% shooting), the Wolves looked like a different team on that end of the floor in the second half as isolation ball took over and shots stopped falling.

Murray finished with a game-high 41 points, 22 of those coming in the third. He had 30 in the second half; the Wolves scored only 34.

The Hawks then opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to wrestle the lead away from the submissive Wolves and the quarter ended with a dunk line off Wolves turnovers and misses.

The Wolves played their best half of offense of the season in the first half. Jaden McDaniels made his season debut and hit his first three shots.

Anthony Edwards (a team-high 31 points) got going by hitting four first-quarter threes while Naz Reid's first three shot attempts were all made threes. The Wolves scored 42 in the first quarter on 68% shooting. The Wolves led by as many as 21 before carrying a 79-60 lead on 67% shooting into halftime.

Then the third happened, and that 19-point lead vanished. Murray caught fire as he shot 8-for-8 in the quarter, and the Wolves had no answer for him as the offense dried up. What could have been an easy Wolves win devolved into bad offense, with Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points) trying too hard to make things happen, and the Wolves looked helpless. They shot only 30% in the second half.