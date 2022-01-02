Wolves at Clippers

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Coach Chris Finch said C Karl-Anthony Towns and G D'Angelo Russell are nearing a return from COVID protocols but will likely not be ready in time for Monday's game against the Clippers. The Wolves have lost three times to the Clippers this season with Monday marking their fourth and final meeting. The Clippers blew out the Wolves 129-102 in their meeting in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. The Clippers have an average margin of victory of 19.3. The Wolves are 2-2 when playing on the tail of consecutive days this season.

Clippers update: The Clippers have multiple players dealing with injuries or COVID-related absences. Among them is G Paul George, who will miss the game as he recovers from an elbow injury. George averaged 25.3 points in the three games against the Wolves this season. C Ivica Zubac and G Luke Kennard were recently placed in the COVID protocols and are out for Monday; F Nicolas Batum has missed the past four games because of an ankle injury but is questionable. C Isaiah Hartenstein is also out because of an ankle injury. F Kawhi Leonard (ACL) remains out.