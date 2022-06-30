Throughout his Timberwolves tenure, Karl-Anthony Towns has said he was committed to building a winner in Minnesota.

Even through all the losing, through all the rumors that he would be the next NBA star to ask for a trade, Towns remained steadfast in his commitment to the Wolves.

On Thursday night, Towns and the Wolves agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth an estimated $214 million that would keep Towns with the Wolves through 2028.

The deal was largely a formality by the time Towns agreed to it Thursday night. New President Tim Connelly spoke recently of wanting to have Towns with the Wolves for the long haul, when they can share in Towns having his jersey retired by the franchise.

Despite frequent rumors over the years that he was unhappy and would want out of Minnesota, Towns has been steadfast in his public comments that he was committed to building a winner with the Wolves. The kind of money the Wolves are able to offer — which is significantly more than other teams would be able to offer him — certainly didn't hurt the pathway to a deal.

The NBA's salary-cap rules incentivizes players to stay with the teams that drafted them, and because of that, league rules allow the Wolves to offer more money than any other team could eventually. The Wolves can offer Towns 35% of the salary-cap.

That kind of money may make some blanch, but this is what Towns qualified for by making the All-NBA team this season, and few players who make All-NBA teams aren't on maximum or supermax contracts.

The amount of money in Towns' contract is also a product of the ballooning fortunes of the league and the expanding salary cap thanks to its billion-dollar television deals. This is what it costs to keep players of Towns' stature, and if the Wolves didn't offer it, they would risk upsetting Towns and losing him.

There's little risk in this for Towns, who, if he is unhappy down the road, can always request a trade and get out of Minnesota.

Towns averaged 24.6 points per game and 9.8 rebounds last season in leading the Wolves to their second playoff appearance during his tenure.

The Wolves made another move Thursday to bolster the roster around him by signing veteran Kyle Anderson to a two-year, $18 million contract, a source confirmed.

At 6-foot-9, Anderson isn't known for his athleticism, he goes by the moniker "teamslowmo" on Instagram, but he has played eight seasons in the league by being a heady player on both ends of the floor.

He has only averaged double figures once in his career but will likely help the Wolves in his ability to play off their scorers while helping their defense. He spent four seasons in San Antonio before playing the last four with the Grizzlies. Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. According to the advanced statistical website Clearing the Glass, Anderson ranked in the 87th percentile for steals and 91st for blocks among forwards in the league. And in an important statistic for the Wolves, who were an awful rebounding team, Anderson was in the 97th percentile in terms of defensive rebounding percentage. Anderson could help in that department as the Wolves look to improve their rebounding on the defensive end of the floor, something that doomed them in their series against Anderson's Grizzlies.

It was a tough series for Towns, but one that might be a necessary lump these young Wolves had to take on their way to bigger things, with Towns in the driver's seat.