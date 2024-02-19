INDIANAPOLIS – In the second quarter, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were each on the floor for the Western Conference All-Stars, and while playing basketball, they engaged in a game of catch. For a few moments, they kept passing it back and forth to each other, like a scene out of the Will Ferrell movie Semi-Pro.

Finally, Towns took the shot, which missed. It was one of the few times where it seemed like nobody wanted to shoot in a defenseless All-Star Game that the Eastern Conference won 211-186. It was the first time an All-Star team ever hit 200 points. But at that moment, Towns was just getting warmed up.

Towns led the Western Conference with 50 points in his fourth All-Star appearance as he took advantage of open driving lanes for layups and dunks thanks to the lack of defense. He took the most shots on the team with 35. The next most anyone attempted was Stephen Curry with 17.

"It was amazing to be able to be in this position after everything that happened last year with me and injuries and everything," Towns said. "You even learn more in life how to appreciate and cherish the moments and opportunities you're given."

Edwards, who wanted to try out his lefthanded shooting form but never got to, had four points. Edwards played 13 minutes and took just three shots. Towns played 27 minutes and was 23-for-35 from the field, 4-for-13 from three-point range.

Falling in line with other recent All-Star Games, Sunday wasn't competitive the entire night, and by the time the teams usually amp up the intensity in the fourth quarter, the East was already ahead by more than 20 points. That just allowed Towns to go wild for all the dunks he wanted, with teammates seeming to feed him.

"It's always Ant," Towns said. "... He was breaking down the points to me on the bench. I knew it was something special because even Steph got up and was like, 'Get 50. Get 50.' "

Finch, Edwards and Towns were the first three called for the Western Conference during pregame introductions. Finch compared the experience to feeling "like a kid again" being around current and former stars of the game. For instance, he grew up a 76ers fan in Eastern Pennsylvania, and 76ers legend Julius Erving was seated near the West bench.

Towns said he was appreciative to be with his teammates and share the floor with good friends Paul George and Devin Booker.

Edwards got to be teammates with his favorite player when he was growing up, Kevin Durant.

"It's dope, man," Edwards said Saturday. "He's my favorite player of all time. Being around him, talking to him is even a dream come true, 'cause watching him on TV and playing with him on the game [NBA 2K], it's crazy."

NBA ALL-STAR GAME BOXSCORE: East 211, West 186

There has been a fair amount of talk at All-Star Weekend that the NBA is in search for its new faces of the league once LeBron James, Curry, Durant and others retire. Edwards faced more than a few questions asking if he could be one of them, and this came in light of a Vanity Fair profile of Edwards that posed the same question in its headline.

"I never really think about it like that," Edwards said. "I just go out and try to win. Put on for the Timberwolves and the whole organization, the whole city of Minneapolis. I never think about it individually, will I be the face of the league? It's not really big in my mind. I want to win and bring a championship to Minnesota."