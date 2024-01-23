Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts the show with the Timberwolves, who got 62 points from Karl-Anthony Towns but lost to the terrible Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Target Center. Afterward, head coach Chris Finch blasted the team for its immature approach and "disgusting" defensive effort.

10:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood for a midyear check-in on the surging Gophers women's basketball team. Plus Youngblood analyzes WNBA free agency, which opened Sunday. The Lynx have needs, but will they find matches?

31:00: We already pretty much know Joe Mauer will be elected to the Hall of Fame tonight. It's a tremendous honor, but maybe some of the moment is temporarily lost by what we already know?

