WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Houston Rockets, Toyota Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The schedule doesn't let up for the Wolves, who are on their first two-game losing streak of the season and now hit the road for four games against Houston, Dallas, Orlando and Boston.

Watch him: Alperen Sengün is one of the most underrated big men in the league. The skilled and smooth 21-year-old continues his ascent this season with averages of 21.5 points and nine rebounds per game.

Injuries: No regular contributors are injured for the Wolves. For the Rockets, forward Tari Eason is questionable because of a leg injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, forward Dillon Brooks is out after missing the past four games because of an oblique injury, and Victor Oladipo is out because of a knee injury.

Forecast: The Wolves appear to be in their first funk of the season. It's not just that they've lost their past two games. It's that even when they have won recently, they haven't looked their best. Their league-best defense has slipped, and their offense is inconsistent. This current road trip could mark the start of a longer stretch of losing, or the Wolves can fight the headwinds they're facing and find a way to win some games on this trip before the schedule gets easier. But given how they played Wednesday against New Orleans, another loss seems in order, especially knowing the Rockets are 14-5 at home.

