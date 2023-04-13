Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 231.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Timberwolves and Thunder square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota has a 15-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 9-7 in division matchups. Oklahoma City has a 7-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (knee), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.