Brandon Williams scored 23 points and four other Wolves players finished in double figures but Atlanta won 99-93 in an NBA summer league game in Las Vegas. Tyrese Martin had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.

Minnesota (1-2) plays at 8:30 p.m. against Sacramento. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.