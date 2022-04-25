Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 232.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 119-118 in the last meeting. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points, and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 34 points.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 10.0 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams: day to day (eye), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

