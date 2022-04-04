Washington Wizards at Timberwolves
7 p.m., Target Center BSN, 830-AM
Wizards update: At 34-44, Washington missed the Eastern Conference playoffs. ... It lost 144-102 to Boston on Sunday. ... The Wizards have won their past four games against the Wolves. ... The team's top scorer, G Bradley Beal, has been out since early February (wrist surgery). Its second-leading scorer, F Kyle Kuzma, (knee) is also out. ... At the trade deadline, the Wizards got Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey and parted with Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, Montrezl Harrell and Aaron Holiday.
Wolves update: With three games remaining, the No. 7 Wolves still have a shot at the No. 6 seed (trailing Utah by 1 1⁄2 games) or No. 5 (trailing Denver by two). ... More likely is a first-round play-in game next week vs. the Clippers. The winner of that game would get the No. 7 seed for the playoffs, and the loser would play the winner of the 9 vs. 10 game for the eighth seed. Stay tuned. ... F Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is out; G Patrick Beverley (ankle) is probable.