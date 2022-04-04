Washington Wizards at Timberwolves

7 p.m., Target Center BSN, 830-AM

Wizards update: At 34-44, Washington missed the Eastern Conference playoffs. ... It lost 144-102 to Boston on Sunday. ... The Wizards have won their past four games against the Wolves. ... The team's top scorer, G Bradley Beal, has been out since early February (wrist surgery). Its second-leading scorer, F Kyle Kuzma, (knee) is also out. ... At the trade deadline, the Wizards got Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey and parted with Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, Montrezl Harrell and Aaron Holiday.