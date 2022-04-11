Los Angeles Clippers at Timberwolves

8:30 p.m., Target Center · TNT, 102.9-FM

About the Clippers: They finished eighth in the Western Conference at 42-40 but were missing F Paul George (elbow) for several weeks. ... The Clippers won the season series 3-1, and the three Wolves losses were by a combined 58 points. George played in the three victories and has been in 108 career playoff games. ... F Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) has missed the entire season. ... Leading scorers are George (24.3), G Reggie Jackson (16.8) and F Marcus Morris (15.4).

About the Wolves: They were seventh in the Western Conference at 46-36 and led the NBA in scoring (115.6 points per game) and made three-pointers. The Wolves were the league's most improved team after winning 23 games in 2020-21. ... G Patrick Beverley, who played the past four seasons for the Clippers, is the Wolves' most experience playoff guy with 59 career games (25-34). ... The Timberwolves' three leading scorers — C Karl Anthony Towns (24.6), G D'Angelo Russell (18.1) and G Anthony Edwards (21.3) — have a combined 10 playoff games and only two victories.

What's next: The winner of Tuesday's game will be the seventh seed for the Western Conference playoffs and start the playoffs Saturday. The loser will play Friday night against the winner of Wednesday's 9-10 game for the eighth playoff seed and a series that starts Sunday.