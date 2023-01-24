Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday, 7 p.m., Smoothie King Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Pelicans played host to Denver on Tuesday night. They entered the game 26-21, fourth in the Western Conference. ... The Wolves (24-25) fell to ninth in the West with Monday's loss at last-place Houston. ... New Orleans' leading scorer, F Zion Williamson, is out because of a hamstring injury. ... F Brandon Ingram, who averages 20.8 points, is doubtful because of a toe injury. ... The Wolves are 20th in the NBA in offensive rating and 14th on defense. ... Wolves F Taurean Prince (ankle), C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are out.