7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Atlanta • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Game preview: The Hawks will be on the second of a back-to-back after playing host to Detroit on Tuesday night. ... Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Wolves are eighth in the West as both teams hover around .500. ... Quin Snyder became Atlanta's coach on Feb. 26 after coaching the Jazz for eight seasons. He replaced Nate McMillan, who was fired after a 29-30 start. ... The Hawks played Tuesday without second leading scorer Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness). ... G Trae Young averages 26.7 points per game.