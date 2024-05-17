Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves decimated the Denver Nuggets at Target Center with a 45-point blowout to win Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals Thursday night. The Wolves victory ties the series 3-3 as both teams look ahead to Game 7 on Sunday.

And after three consecutive losses to Denver, Wolves fans were beside themselves at Target Center and online as the prospect of the team's first conference finals appearance in two decades felt tangible once more.

In fact, the crowd chants of "Wolves in 7″ during the fourth quarter were audibly clear even during the television broadcast. Here's how the social media world reacted:

Several politicos had the same idea:

Thursday night's victory was an absolute mood.