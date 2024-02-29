Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Sacramento Kings (33-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-17, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Timberwolves are 29-8 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are 22-16 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 110-98 on Dec. 24, with Anthony Edwards scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.2% and averaging 22.4 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 31.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Kyle Anderson: out (hamstring).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), De'Aaron Fox: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.