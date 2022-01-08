OKLAHOMA CITY – The Timberwolves' big three all took their turns in a 135-105 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday.

The night started with Anthony Edwards, who hit five three-pointers in the first quarter and shot 6-for-6 for 17 of his 24 points. Edwards became the second NBA player, alongside Warriors guard Stephen Curry, to hit five-plus threes in a quarter multiple times this season.

"When you're feeling it like that, you don't let the game come to you. Not at all," Edwards said.

D'Angelo Russell took the opposite approach as the scorching-hot Edwards passed him the torch in the second quarter. Russell found his shot in a big way after it froze in the Minnesota cold on Wednesday in his return from COVID protocols. He matched Edwards' 6-for-6 in the second quarter as he shot 11 of 12 for the game for 27 points.

"It was good to see them go in more than anything," Russell said. "Definitely the best I've ever shot in a game."

Russell wasn't trying to force anything; he just took what was there.

"I didn't feel hot. I was patient," Russell said. "Shots were coming to me. Ant did a good job of getting in the paint and kicking it out. He was doing that all night. Eventually I told him I would make them joints for him so keep trusting me."

The third quarter was Karl-Anthony Towns' time, as he made sure the Thunder wasn't going to make another comeback like it did Wednesday. Towns scored 10 of his 19 points in the quarter.

"So it was really like one, two, three," Finch said.

The Wolves were without Patrick Beverley, who is out day to day because of right groin soreness, but where they needed Beverley's energy to carry them through their past two wins, they did just fine without him Friday.

The Wolves shot 56% for the game and led by as many as 41 in winning their third straight as Russell and Edwards added 12 and seven assists, respectively.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 135, Oklahoma City 105

"Every time we play together, we should play like this, I feel like," Edwards said of him, Towns and Russell. "There should be no moment where one of us should feel like we're not getting the ball. It's love for both of them, from me. I want all three of us to succeed. I want all 15 of us to succeed, but when it comes down to us three, for sure, I want to see both of them shine."

They were shining on Friday, and the Wolves had one of their easiest wins of the season as a result. Six players scored in double figures as the Thunder committed 20 turnovers.

The Wolves are a different team when Russell has his shot going. Their path to winning becomes easier when his shot is falling, and it takes pressure off Edwards and Towns.

"That just gives us more ammunition," Edwards said. "Now they can't sit in the gaps on me, they can't sit in the gaps on KAT. We got D-Lo in the slot. When he plays like this, he makes it easier for sure."

Russell is shooting near his career low from three-point range (33%) for the season and on Wednesday as he played his first game back after missing five in COVID protocols, Finch sat Russell in favor of Jaylen Nowell in the final minutes. Russell's shot wasn't an issue Friday as he made 4 of 5 from deep.

"I think our dynamic is very complementary to each other, so it can be anybody's night," Russell said. "We played [the Thunder] the other night, we didn't need me at all."

Thanks to his teammates, they only needed him for a quarter Friday.