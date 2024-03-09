Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CLEVELAND — Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sat out Friday's game against the Cavaliers because he's not feeling well.

Finch met with reporters about 90 minutes before tipoff as the Timberwolves prepared to play for the second night in a row after winning at Indiana on Thursday. Finch didn't mention any health problems but did say the team got in late following the short flight from Indianapolis.

The team's media relations staff said Finch would be out five minutes before the game started. There were no other immediate details.

Assistant Micah Nori filled in for Finch, who is in his fourth season with the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves. Minnesota is 44-19 and has the best road record (21-11) in the NBA.

The 54-year-old Finch is among the top contenders for coach of the year.

The Timberwolves have had a demanding schedule lately. They've played games on consecutive nights four times since their All-Star break ended on Feb. 23.

